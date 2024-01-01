https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204785Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThis View of the Remains of St. Stephen's Chapel on the Morning after the Fire of 16th October 1834Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204785View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1067 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3112 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3642 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3642 px | 300 dpi | 42.7 MBFree DownloadThis View of the Remains of St. Stephen's Chapel on the Morning after the Fire of 16th October 1834More