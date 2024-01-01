rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204785
This View of the Remains of St. Stephen's Chapel on the Morning after the Fire of 16th October 1834
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9204785

