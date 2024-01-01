rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204890
Jerusalem, Plate 37, "And One stood forth...."
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Jerusalem, Plate 37, "And One stood forth...."

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204890

View License

Jerusalem, Plate 37, "And One stood forth...."

More