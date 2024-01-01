rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204892
Address to Her Majesty Queen Caroline Presented at Brandenburgh House, 30th October 1820
Address to Her Majesty Queen Caroline Presented at Brandenburgh House, 30th October 1820

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9204892

Address to Her Majesty Queen Caroline Presented at Brandenburgh House, 30th October 1820

