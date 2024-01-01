https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204893Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe House in Portman Square, of His Excellency L. G. Otto, Minister Plenipotentiary from the French RepublicOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204893View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 917 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2675 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3130 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3130 px | 300 dpi | 36.69 MBFree DownloadThe House in Portman Square, of His Excellency L. G. Otto, Minister Plenipotentiary from the French RepublicMore