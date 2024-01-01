https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204917Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJerusalem, Plate 30, "And the Two that escaped...."Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204917View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 897 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2616 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3061 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3061 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 35.89 MBFree DownloadJerusalem, Plate 30, "And the Two that escaped...."More