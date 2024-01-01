rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204918
Steps of New London Bridge, St. Magnus, the Monument and Part of Old Bridge
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204918

View License

