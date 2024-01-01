rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Vanity Fair: Sports, Miscellaneous: Sport Riders; 'Born in the Scarlet', Mr. Henry Reginald Corbet, of Adderley Hall, October 20, 1883

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204980

View License

