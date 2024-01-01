https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204992Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRacing : "Don John" / Winner of The Great St. Leger Stakes at Doncaster, 1838, rode W. Scott. / Bred in 1835, by Mr. Garforth ...Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204992View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 966 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2817 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3297 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3297 px | 300 dpi | 38.65 MBFree DownloadRacing : "Don John" / Winner of The Great St. Leger Stakes at Doncaster, 1838, rode W. Scott. / Bred in 1835, by Mr. Garforth ...More