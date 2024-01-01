https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204995Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Entrance into the Temple of the Sun in Palmira from the EastOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204995View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 878 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2562 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5085 x 3722 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Entrance into the Temple of the Sun in Palmira from the EastMore