https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
[Racing] The British Stud: Pl. 5. (lower left) "Rebecca" / Bred by R. Cock, Esqr. in 1831 ... ; (lower right) "Muley Moloch" / Bred by the Duke of Cleveland, in 1830 ...


Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204997

View License



