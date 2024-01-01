rawpixel
[Key to plate 2] Steeple-chasing [set of six]: St. Albans Grand Steeple Chase. 8 March 1832
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9204998

View License

