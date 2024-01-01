https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204998Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Key to plate 2] Steeple-chasing [set of six]: St. Albans Grand Steeple Chase. 8 March 1832Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204998View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 936 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2729 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3194 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3194 px | 300 dpi | 37.44 MBFree Download[Key to plate 2] Steeple-chasing [set of six]: St. Albans Grand Steeple Chase. 8 March 1832More