A Perspective View of the Magnificent Structure, erected in the Green Park for the Royal Fireworks exhibited the 27 of April…
A Perspective View of the Magnificent Structure, erected in the Green Park for the Royal Fireworks exhibited the 27 of April 1749, on account of the General Peace

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9205019

