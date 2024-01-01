rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205020
Vanity Fair: Yachting Devotees; 'Shamrock', Sir Thomas Johnstone Lipton, September 19, 1901
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

