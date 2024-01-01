https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205022Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVanity Fair: Military and Navy; 'Uncle Louis', General Louis Botha, May 29, 1907Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205022View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 714 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2083 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2438 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2438 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 28.59 MBFree DownloadVanity Fair: Military and Navy; 'Uncle Louis', General Louis Botha, May 29, 1907More