https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205030Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVanity Fair: Newspapermen; 'The Fortnightly Review', T.H.S. Escott, May 2, 1885Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205030View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 691 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2017 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2360 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2360 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 27.67 MBFree DownloadVanity Fair: Newspapermen; 'The Fortnightly Review', T.H.S. Escott, May 2, 1885More