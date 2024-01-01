rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Vanity Fair - Cricket. 'Father'. Mr. C.M. Wells. 10 July 1907
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9205062

