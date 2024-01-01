https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205073Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA View of the Stadt House, New Church, Weighing House, and the adjacent Buildings at AmsterdamOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205073View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2330 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2727 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2727 px | 300 dpi | 31.97 MBFree DownloadA View of the Stadt House, New Church, Weighing House, and the adjacent Buildings at AmsterdamMore