https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205077Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA View of the Black Rocks, and of the Mountains on the South Side of the Harbour of DublinOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205077View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 765 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2230 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2610 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2610 px | 300 dpi | 30.6 MBFree DownloadA View of the Black Rocks, and of the Mountains on the South Side of the Harbour of DublinMore