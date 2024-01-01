https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205086Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVanity Fair: Military and Navy; 'Ahmed Khel', General Sir Donald Martin Stewart, January 15, 1887Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205086View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 729 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2127 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2489 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2489 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 29.18 MBFree DownloadVanity Fair: Military and Navy; 'Ahmed Khel', General Sir Donald Martin Stewart, January 15, 1887More