https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205101Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe New Buildings on the West Front of Lancaster CastleOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205101View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 969 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2828 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3309 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3309 px | 300 dpi | 38.79 MBFree DownloadThe New Buildings on the West Front of Lancaster CastleMore