rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205103
The 'Jessie' and 'Eliza Jane' in Table Bay, Cape of Good Hope, 1829
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The 'Jessie' and 'Eliza Jane' in Table Bay, Cape of Good Hope, 1829

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205103

View License

The 'Jessie' and 'Eliza Jane' in Table Bay, Cape of Good Hope, 1829

More