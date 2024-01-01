https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205114Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAdvertisement for 'List of New Prints and Engraved Works published by W.B. Cooke 9 Soho Square'Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205114View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 761 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2220 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2598 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2598 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 30.46 MBFree DownloadAdvertisement for 'List of New Prints and Engraved Works published by W.B. Cooke 9 Soho Square'More