https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205116Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Garden Front of Cliefden House in the County of Bucks, lately a Palace of His Royal Highness Frederick late Prince of WalesOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205116View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 770 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2246 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2628 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2628 px | 300 dpi | 30.81 MBFree DownloadThe Garden Front of Cliefden House in the County of Bucks, lately a Palace of His Royal Highness Frederick late Prince of WalesMore