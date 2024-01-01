rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205142
The Reception of the Rev. J. Williams at Tanna in the South Seas, the Day before He Was Massacred
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9205142

