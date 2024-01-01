rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205176
Half-size Sketch for The Opening of Waterloo Bridge (“Whitehall Stairs, June 18, 1817”) by John Constable
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Half-size Sketch for The Opening of Waterloo Bridge (“Whitehall Stairs, June 18, 1817”) by John Constable

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205176

View License

Half-size Sketch for The Opening of Waterloo Bridge (“Whitehall Stairs, June 18, 1817”) by John Constable

More