https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205181Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCharing Cross, with the Statue of King Charles I and Northumberland HouseOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205181View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 833 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2843 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2843 px | 300 dpi | 33.33 MBFree DownloadCharing Cross, with the Statue of King Charles I and Northumberland HouseMore