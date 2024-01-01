rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205187
Moonlit Scene of Indian Figures and Elephants among Banyan Trees, Upper India (probably Lucknow)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Moonlit Scene of Indian Figures and Elephants among Banyan Trees, Upper India (probably Lucknow)

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205187

View License

Moonlit Scene of Indian Figures and Elephants among Banyan Trees, Upper India (probably Lucknow)

More