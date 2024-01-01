https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205187Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMoonlit Scene of Indian Figures and Elephants among Banyan Trees, Upper India (probably Lucknow)Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205187View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1151 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2014 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3801 x 2187 px | 300 dpiLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1151 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3801 x 2187 px | 300 dpi | 23.8 MBFree DownloadMoonlit Scene of Indian Figures and Elephants among Banyan Trees, Upper India (probably Lucknow)More