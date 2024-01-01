rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205195
Action with the Spanish Slave Frigate 'Velos Passaheros' Captured by Boarding by H.M. Ship 'Primrose' Commander W. Boughton…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Action with the Spanish Slave Frigate 'Velos Passaheros' Captured by Boarding by H.M. Ship 'Primrose' Commander W. Boughton, off Wydah Bight of Benin, September 6, 1830

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205195

View License

Action with the Spanish Slave Frigate 'Velos Passaheros' Captured by Boarding by H.M. Ship 'Primrose' Commander W. Boughton, off Wydah Bight of Benin, September 6, 1830

More