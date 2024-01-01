https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205200Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA View of Ramsgate with the 'Emma', Sir William Curtis's YachtOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205200View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 872 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2543 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2976 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2976 px | 300 dpi | 34.89 MBFree DownloadA View of Ramsgate with the 'Emma', Sir William Curtis's YachtMore