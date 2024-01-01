rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205275
The Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 61, "The Bard." by William Blake. Original from Yale Center for British Art.
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205275

View License

