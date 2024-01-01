https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205281Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 95, "Ode for Music." by William Blake. Original from Yale Center for British Art.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205281View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 939 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2740 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3206 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3206 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37.59 MBFree DownloadThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 95, "Ode for Music." by William Blake. Original from Yale Center for British Art.More