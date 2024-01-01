https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205288Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 89, "The Triumphs of Owen." by William Blake. Original from Yale Center for British Art.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205288View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 929 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2709 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3170 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3170 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37.16 MBFree DownloadThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 89, "The Triumphs of Owen." by William Blake. Original from Yale Center for British Art.More