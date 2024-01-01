https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205349Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextViews in the Levant: Two Rowing Boats and a Sailboat by a Steep Cliff, Hilly Landscape Seen From the SeaOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205349View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 642 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1873 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2192 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2192 px | 300 dpi | 25.7 MBFree DownloadViews in the Levant: Two Rowing Boats and a Sailboat by a Steep Cliff, Hilly Landscape Seen From the SeaMore