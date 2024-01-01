rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205353
The Action between his Majesty's Sloop "Bonne Citoyenne" and the French Frigate "La Furieuse"
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205353

View License

