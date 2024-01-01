rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205396
Portrait Of An Aged Man, Looking Upward by Francesco Bartolozzi
Portrait Of An Aged Man, Looking Upward by Francesco Bartolozzi

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205396

View License

