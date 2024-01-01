rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205441
Allegory of the Power of Great Britain by Land, design for a decorative panel for George I's ceremonial coach
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9205441

