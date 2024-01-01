https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205467Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign, For A Coin, Or, A Medallion by Francesco Bartolozzi Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205467View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 877 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2557 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2992 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2992 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 35.08 MBFree DownloadDesign, For A Coin, Or, A Medallion by Francesco Bartolozzi More