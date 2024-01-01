https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205522Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHead and Neck of a Frightened Horse, Left ProfileOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205522View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 988 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2881 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3372 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3372 px | 300 dpi | 39.53 MBFree DownloadHead and Neck of a Frightened Horse, Left ProfileMore