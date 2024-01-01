https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205526Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAn Illustration of C.J. Apperley ('Nimrod'), "The Life of a Sportsman": 'A Night Scene with Sir Thomas Mostyn'Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205526View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 770 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2245 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2627 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2627 px | 300 dpi | 30.8 MBFree DownloadAn Illustration of C.J. Apperley ('Nimrod'), "The Life of a Sportsman": 'A Night Scene with Sir Thomas Mostyn'More