https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205566Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBefore the Start: Jockey on Racehorse Receiving Triner's Instructions (one of a pair)Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205566View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 756 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2206 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2582 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2582 px | 300 dpi | 30.27 MBFree DownloadBefore the Start: Jockey on Racehorse Receiving Triner's Instructions (one of a pair)More