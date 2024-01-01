rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205638
A View of the Glorious Action of Dettingen June 16/27 O.S.N.S between the Forces of tghe Allies Commanded by the King of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A View of the Glorious Action of Dettingen June 16/27 O.S.N.S between the Forces of tghe Allies Commanded by the King of Great Britain and the French Army under the Marshal Noailles

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205638

View License

A View of the Glorious Action of Dettingen June 16/27 O.S.N.S between the Forces of tghe Allies Commanded by the King of Great Britain and the French Army under the Marshal Noailles

More