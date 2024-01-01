https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205653Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSouth View of Sherbone Castle, Dorsetshire The Seat of the Earl of DigbyOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205653View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1001 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2919 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4093 x 3414 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4093 x 3414 px | 300 dpi | 40 MBFree DownloadSouth View of Sherbone Castle, Dorsetshire The Seat of the Earl of DigbyMore