https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205743Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGrey Shooting Pony, Probably the Property of Johnston King, with a GroomOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205743View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 976 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2847 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3332 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3332 px | 300 dpi | 39.06 MBFree DownloadGrey Shooting Pony, Probably the Property of Johnston King, with a GroomMore