https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205757Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAbergavenny Steeple Chase: "Taking the Brook" / Dearest Mae, The Nun, Pontiff, General, Physician, Thurgarton, PloughboyOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205757View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 969 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2826 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3307 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3307 px | 300 dpi | 38.77 MBFree DownloadAbergavenny Steeple Chase: "Taking the Brook" / Dearest Mae, The Nun, Pontiff, General, Physician, Thurgarton, PloughboyMore