https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205775Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOne of Four Portraits of Horses - a Chestnut Racehorse with Jockey Up: walking to the left; jockey in buff-yellow jacketOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205775View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1056 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3605 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3605 px | 300 dpi | 42.26 MBFree DownloadOne of Four Portraits of Horses - a Chestnut Racehorse with Jockey Up: walking to the left; jockey in buff-yellow jacketMore