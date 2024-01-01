rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205793
The Great Swallow All!!! Disgorging, or French Bullie too Hot for the Bears Stomach
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205793

View License

