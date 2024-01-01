https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205795Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHow to Gain a Compleat Victory. and. Say. You. Got. Safe. Out. Of. The. Enemy's. ReachOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205795View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 839 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2447 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2864 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2864 px | 300 dpi | 33.58 MBFree DownloadHow to Gain a Compleat Victory. and. Say. You. Got. Safe. Out. Of. The. Enemy's. ReachMore