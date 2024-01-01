rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205815
Travelling on the Liverpool & Manchester Railway: A Train of Waggons with Goods and A Train of Carriages with Cattle, Plate II (one of a pair)

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205815

View License

