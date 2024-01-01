https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205821Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStreet Scene in Chelsea, possibly depicting the Tobacconist, J. W. Nicholas, located at No. 75, Cheyne WalkOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205821View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1145 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2003 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2344 px | 300 dpiLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1145 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2344 px | 300 dpi | 27.48 MBFree DownloadStreet Scene in Chelsea, possibly depicting the Tobacconist, J. W. Nicholas, located at No. 75, Cheyne WalkMore