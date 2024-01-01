rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205902
Vanity Fair: Game Hunter; 'Letters to Young Shooters', Sir Ralph Payne-Gallway, August 10, 1893
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205902

View License

